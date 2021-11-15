CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022: Every Sheffield pub and brewery listed in the 49th edition
CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2022 has listed the pubs in Sheffield serving the very best pints of real ale and cider.
CAMRA has published the 49th edition of the best-selling Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs across the UK, and is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide to the very best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs.
Thousands of independent volunteers have worked together to compile this year’s entries despite being hampered by lockdowns and restrictions in the early part of the year.
There are 409 Yorkshire pub listings in this year’s edition - 33 of these are newly listed. There has also been a net increase in the number of breweries across the area.
CAMRA national Chairman Nik Antona said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife.”
Sheffield pubs in the Good Beer Guide 2022:
Fagans, Broad Lane
Head of Steam, Norfolk Street
Old Queens Head, Pond Hill
Rutland Arms, Brown Street
Sheffield tap, Sheffield railway station
Chantry Inn, Handsworth Road
Bath hotel, Victoria Street
Dog & Partridge, Trippet Lane
Commercial, Station Road, Chapeltown
Bar Stewards, Gibraltar Street, Kelham Island
Crow Inn, Scotland Street
Fat Cat, Alma Street, Kelham Island
Harlequin, Nursery Street
Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street
Shakespeare’s Ale & Cider House, Gibraltar Street
Wellington, Henry Street
Blake Hotel, Blake Street, Upperthorpe
Gardeners Rest, Neepsend Lane, Neepsend
New Barrack Tavern, Penistone Road, Hillsborough
Wisewood Inn, Loxley Road, Loxley
Beer Engine, Cemetery Road, Highfield
Broadfield, Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge
Brothers Arms, Well Road
Sheaf View, Gleadless Road, Heeley
White Lion, London Road, Heeley
Ale Club, Ecclesall Road
Beer House, Ecclesall Road
Itchy Pig Ale House, Glossop Road, Broomhill
Rising Sun, Fulwood Road, Nether Green
University Arms, Brook Hill
Sheffield breweries in the Good Beer Guide 2022:
Abbeydale
Blue Bee
Bradfield
Dead Parrot
Exit 33
Fuggle Bunny
Grizzly Grains
Heist
Kelham Island
Little Critters
Little Mesters
Lost Industry
Loxley
Neepsend
On the Edge
Sheffield Brewery Co
St Mars of the Desert
Stancill
Tapped
Toolmakers
Triple Point
True North
Whitefaced Beer Co