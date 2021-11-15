CAMRA has published the 49th edition of the best-selling Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs across the UK, and is considered the definitive beer drinker’s guide to the very best pints in the most picturesque and friendly pubs.

Thousands of independent volunteers have worked together to compile this year’s entries despite being hampered by lockdowns and restrictions in the early part of the year.

There are 409 Yorkshire pub listings in this year’s edition - 33 of these are newly listed. There has also been a net increase in the number of breweries across the area.

CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2022 has revealed the best Sheffield pubs serving pints of real ale and cider.

CAMRA national Chairman Nik Antona said: “After the struggles of the past 18 months for the industry, it is great that The Good Beer Guide figures are showing the resilience of pubs and brewers in the face of strife.”

The Good Beer Guide 2022 is now available from the CAMRA shop at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022

Sheffield pubs in the Good Beer Guide 2022:

Fagans, Broad Lane

Head of Steam, Norfolk Street

Old Queens Head, Pond Hill

Rutland Arms, Brown Street

Sheffield tap, Sheffield railway station

Chantry Inn, Handsworth Road

Bath hotel, Victoria Street

Dog & Partridge, Trippet Lane

Commercial, Station Road, Chapeltown

Bar Stewards, Gibraltar Street, Kelham Island

Crow Inn, Scotland Street

Fat Cat, Alma Street, Kelham Island

Harlequin, Nursery Street

Kelham Island Tavern, Russell Street

Shakespeare’s Ale & Cider House, Gibraltar Street

Wellington, Henry Street

Blake Hotel, Blake Street, Upperthorpe

Gardeners Rest, Neepsend Lane, Neepsend

New Barrack Tavern, Penistone Road, Hillsborough

Wisewood Inn, Loxley Road, Loxley

Beer Engine, Cemetery Road, Highfield

Broadfield, Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge

Brothers Arms, Well Road

Sheaf View, Gleadless Road, Heeley

White Lion, London Road, Heeley

Ale Club, Ecclesall Road

Beer House, Ecclesall Road

Itchy Pig Ale House, Glossop Road, Broomhill

Rising Sun, Fulwood Road, Nether Green

University Arms, Brook Hill

Sheffield breweries in the Good Beer Guide 2022:

Abbeydale

Blue Bee

Bradfield

Dead Parrot

Exit 33

Fuggle Bunny

Grizzly Grains

Heist

Kelham Island

Little Critters

Little Mesters

Lost Industry

Loxley

Neepsend

On the Edge

Sheffield Brewery Co

St Mars of the Desert

Stancill

Tapped

Toolmakers

Triple Point

True North