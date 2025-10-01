A Sheffield food hall has been crowned the best in the country for the second year running.

Cambridge Street Collective opened in May 2024, a flagship project of Sheffield’s £470 million Heart of the City development that has brought a number of new commercial units to the city centre including Leah’s Yard retail street and the Kapital beer hall.

Cambridge Street Collective has been crowned as the 'Best Food Hall' for the second year in a row. | Submit

And beyond its popularity locally, the food hall has been praised by the national British Street Food Awards, who crowned it the Best Food Hall in both 2024 and now in 2025.

Blend Family, the team behind the food hall, also run Cutlery Works in Neepsend, which similarly took the title the prior two years in 2022 and 2023.

They are now planning to open new sites in Birmingham and London.

Kenzie Jarvis, head of events and marketing at Blend, said: “This win belongs to every Food Partner, every guest, and every member of our team who bring these spaces to life.

“We don’t just serve food, we build culture, community, and moments people want to come back to.”