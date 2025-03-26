A year on from its opening and the award-winning Cambridge Street Collective is still welcoming newcomers to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been to Sheffield many times, though always with others - and if I’m being honest, those nights usually started and ended at West Street Live.

But as of last week the Steel City has become my ‘home away from home’ as I picked up a new job right in the heart of this northern gem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s safe to say that the first day was pretty daunting, navigating trams and finding my way around streets that look very different in the day time.

Cambridge Street Collective offers a variety of cuisines from across the globe. | N/A

So when my lunch hour came I wandered aimlessly, stumbled across a protest, and following recommendations from a colleague found myself eating in Cambridge Street Collective.

Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall lets you taste delicacies from every continent, and for more adventurous eaters there are many exciting options, with some dishes I’d never even heard of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I however am a man of simple tastes, and curries call to me in a way I can’t resist.

N/A

Zaika E Pakistan offers a good selection of dishes from the region and some good meal deals to boot.

Taking a book with me - most of my lunches are spent reading - I got comfy and enjoyed a truly delicious meal in one of the city’s most unique spaces.

It’s easy to see why these modern food halls have become so popular in recent years, with the rise of similar venues like Cutlery Works and the recently rebranded Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re comfortable and welcoming, with a good variety that pleases just about everyone.

As someone with many vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian friends, finding a place to eat that matches all of our appetites can be a challenge - yet with somewhere like this, that concern washes away.

However price stands as the main issue for me, personally - a meal comes closer to restaurant prices than what you’d expect for ‘street food’.

And in a way this does make sense, despite the name these vendors are all running their own fully-functioning mini restaurants, with teams of multiple people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s by no means a small operation, but the cost might deter a lot of people out looking for a nice meal for their lunch.

As such Cambridge Street Collective might be viewed by some as more of a treat, an exciting option well worth a try for anyone visiting the city, rather than daily stop, which is a shame with everything it has to offer under one roof.

We’d love to hear your thoughts - are you a fan?

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.