Café Kalyna opened its doors this week on Abbeydale Road, beside The Broadfield pub.

Six Ukrainians are already working there, and the aim is to hire more people from Ukraine who are fleeing the fighting and want to start over in Sheffield.

“We’re merely attempting to assist any Ukrainian in finding a job, climbing the career ladder, gaining experience, and earning a catering certification,” says Sally Mastin, one of the

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Kalyna, a new Ukrainian social enterprise cafe, has opened on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. Pictured are Nian Malieieva and Olesandr Malieiev (photo by Scott Merrylees)

café’s directors.

She says every effort is being made to create a pleasant working atmosphere for the refugees, with all thee pleasures of home, including traditional Ukrainian cuisine and music.

The café’s founders were able to get it up and running thanks to a crowdfunding appeal which raised £5,000 to cover the initial operating expenses, employee pay, and overheads.

Cafe Kalyna, a new Ukrainian social enterprise cafe, has opened on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. Pictured is 'Shuba', a Ukrainian salad of pickled herring,eggs,vegetables and mayonnaise. Picture Scott Merrylees

To help Ukrainians develop their English, the founders have assembled a variety of community resources, including volunteer teachers.

Additionally, refugees should have access to CV workshops, assistance with job applications, and references.

‘We do something better every day for the Ukrainian people’

One of the employees, Annastasiia Orlova, who was invited to teach art, said: “It’s a fantastic place with great potential. This place makes me feel at home.

Cafe Kalyna, a new Ukrainian social enterprise cafe, has opened on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. Pictured are Sally Mastin and Alina Polishchuk. Picture Scott Merrylees

“There are many Ukrainians there, as well as Ukrainian food and music. And we do something better every day for the Ukrainian people.”

Anna Izotova, another member of staff, thinks she might be able to work with Ukrainians and that it would be beneficial for her to practise her English with them.

Ukraine War: Sheffield woman returns to Ukraine border to send supplies around the nation

Some restaurant owners on the same street have taken notice of the launch of this café and have commented that the Ukrainian food is great and authentic when they learn the reason the café started.

Cafe Kalyna, a new Ukrainian social enterprise cafe, has opened on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. Pictured is borscht - a Ukrainian beetroot soup. Picture Scott Merrylees

Gary Hutton, who owns a travelling pizza shop, claimed to have never had the Ukrainian soup before.

The Shuba salad, which involved herring, potatoes, and beetroot, and had a cake-like appearance, tasted fantastic.

“Everyone is incredibly cordial. I’m simply happy that it’s open because it’s a really wonderful setting. I wish to offer any assistance I can,” said Gary.