Peter Morley and co have been trading for more than 30 years and have shops in The Moor Market, Crystal Peaks Market and The Glass Works market in Barnsley.

But the family firm this week revealed it has taken the ‘extremely difficult decision’ to close its shop at The Moor Market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Osborne, of Morley's Meats, which is closing its shop at The Moor Market in Sheffield city centre

It said the other two shops would remain open and it would continue to offer its delivery service, which it ran throughout the lockdowns, serving many customers old and new who were unable to get out.

The Moor Market branch will close on Saturday, March 19.