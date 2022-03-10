Popular Sheffield butchers Morley's Meats announces closure of The Moor Market shop
A popular Sheffield butchers has announced it is closing its city centre branch due to ‘health and safety reasons and staff shortages’.
Peter Morley and co have been trading for more than 30 years and have shops in The Moor Market, Crystal Peaks Market and The Glass Works market in Barnsley.
But the family firm this week revealed it has taken the ‘extremely difficult decision’ to close its shop at The Moor Market.
It said the other two shops would remain open and it would continue to offer its delivery service, which it ran throughout the lockdowns, serving many customers old and new who were unable to get out.
The Moor Market branch will close on Saturday, March 19.
Announcing the closure, Morley’s Meats said: “We have made an extremely difficult decision that wasn’t taken lightly but due to health and safety reasons and staff shortages we have decided to close our Moor Market shop.”