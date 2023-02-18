A new pub which is taking on the mighty Wetherspoons in a price war has opened in Sheffield.

The Bulldog Value Bar, on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, has vowed to be cheaper than its competitors including Wetherspoons, which owns The Woodseats Palace just a few doors away. It is offering customers a price match guarantee meaning they can claim the difference back if they find food and drink cheaper at another pub.

Prices at the Bulldog Value Bar, which opened on Friday, February 17, at the old Sport Shack sports bar, include £2.50 for a pint of Boddingtons, £2.75 for a pint of Carling or Budweiser, £2.99 for a pint of Magners, and £3.55 for a pint of Stella Artois. Tea or coffee with free refills while set you back £1.45, with a panini, a nine-inch hot dog or a bowl of nachos topped with cheese, salsa and jalapeños all priced at £3.49.

Danny Grayson, who runs the new pub and the Sport Shack bars on Ecclesall Road and in Hillsborough, said: “Here at BVB, we will be selling food and drinks at sensible prices. We understand that 2023 is going to be a tough year with bills and prices going through the roof! We want to make coming out and socialising affordable for everyone.

“We will also be offering a ‘warm space’, so even if you don’t want food or a drink please pop in for a chat and get warm. Love us or hate us, this bar is for the community and we hope that you will all enjoy it.”

