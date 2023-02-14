The Bulldog Value Bar is due to open this Friday, February 17, from 4pm at the old Sport Shack sports bar on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats. It is the brainchild of Danny Grayson, who is the owner of the Sport Shack bar it is replacing and other Sport Shack venues on Ecclesall Road and in Hillsborough, and has worked in the industry for 30 years.
He said: “It’s a year of cutting back with bills going through the roof. People are finding it hard to come out, relax and forget about the pressures that they face. Here at The Bulldog Value Bar we will be cheaper than many of our competitors or we will ‘price match’ them. We will be providing excellent value on our drinks and food but also we will have music, TVs and more importantly a good atmosphere.”
The new pub’s Facebook page boasts that it will be ‘cheaper than Spoons or we will price match’. The deals publicised include a pint of Boddingtons beer for £2.50, tea or coffee with free refills for £1.45, and tea of coffee with a slice of cake or bun of the day for £2.99. The Bulldog Value Bar will have four HD TV screens, darts and music.
Paninis will cost £3.49, as will a nine-inch hot dog or a bowl of nachos topped with cheese, salsa and jalapeños. There will also be a £5.99 meal deal including a panini, hot dog or nachos, plus a bag of crisps, nuts or scratchings, and a drink from a selected range including Carling.
The Bulldog Value Bar is located just a few doors along from The Woodseats Palace Wetherspoons pub. It was recently reported that Wetherspoons has hiked its prices by 7.5 percent, adding around 29p to a pint and 75p on food items.