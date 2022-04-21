Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill: First review of former chippy popular with Sheffield actor Sean Bean

Broomhill Wood Fired Pizza & Grill located at 197 Whitham Road, just next to Butcher and Catch, lured its first guests with free pizza slices and discount vouchers when it opened on Monday, April 11.

After trying a bit of focaccia and salame pizza I knew I would be back. Soon I found myself visiting the takeaway twice in the space of a week.

The place itself seems a bit crammed and does not offer an option to eat in. But after you walk through the door, the smell of pizza freshly baked in a wood oven takes you straight to Italy. Slices of various focaccias are sat next to the counter and at the back you can watch how your order is being prepared.

On my three visits to the takeaway I tried a few different portions from the menu but my top choice was the Vegetariana Pizza.

The thin dough with crispy edges topped with crunchy courgettes, aubergine, roasted pepper and onions is paired with perfectly mellow mozzarella.

Coming in a close second is Calzone Carni – fluffy dough filled with juicy tomato sauce, tender ham, Napoli salami, onion, fresh basil and loads of creamy mozzarella.

A lovely base.

For me it’s a definite mood booster on a chilly, rainy evening.

Completing the top three is the focaccia barese - a soft base sprinkled with oregano, topped with salty olives which go well with sweet cherry tomatoes. And the best thing about it is that you don’t have to get an entire focaccia – you can just grab two slices as a snack or a perfect addition to your salad.

However, pizzas are not the only offers on the menu. You can go for burgers, wraps, kebabs and shared grill options, which I can’t wait to try.

I will definitely be back. After all, how often can you get a freshly baked pizza, which is ready 10 minutes after ordering and which doesn’t break the bank?

Vegetarian pizza.

The takeaway restaurant is very well known to people in Broomhill having previously operated for many years as a fish and chip shop that was actually visited by Hollywood actor Sean Bean.

The venue was run by the Sheffield-born star’s nephew Dan.

Back in October 2008, Look North filmed the movie star when he popped into the chippy to tuck into some lunch.

The 62-year-old Handsworth actor, who has appeared in blockbusters including Lord of the Rings and James Bond film GoldenEye, told the reporter at the time: “I’m having haddock, chips and mushy peas with some Henderson’s Relish. I’ve just been up in Leeds doing something up there, and there’s some good fish and chip shops there, and York.

Pizza base.

“I’m becoming a bit of a connoisseur in fish and chips because I’ve done a lot of jobs in Yorkshire recently!”

The new signage.