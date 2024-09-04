The public can now vote for the UK’s best food hall - and two of those up for the title are right here in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers behind British Street Food Awards have revealed this year’s finalists as they prepare to go head-to-head at the grand finale later this month.

Following thousands of entries, and five regional heats up and down the country, the 16 finalists include two from Sheffield: Cutlery Works in Neepsend, and Cambridge Street Collective - Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall, which only opened in May this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of the premises are managed by Blend who aims to create ‘lively and welcoming spaces’ that offers ‘solid street food staples’. Blend also has food halls in Liverpool and Manchester.

From Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15, the finalists will be heading to Hackney Bridge in London to cook their way to be crowned Best Food Hall in the UK.

Two food halls in Sheffield are up for winning the title of Best Food Hall in the UK at an awards event in London this month. | National World

The winner will be chosen through a public vote. Along with winning the title of Best Food Hall, the food hall that receives the most votes will also be entered into the 2024 European Street food Awards in Germany on October 4 - 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers said: “Food halls are an increasingly important part of the street food revolution. They give traders a new income stream, and they make SO much sense for the public.

“After calling for nominations on social media, we've listed the most popular, and now we're putting them to a public vote.

“At the grand finals of the 2024 British Street Food Awards final where the very best traders in Britain will be cooking their hearts out to win the British title AND a place in the grand finale of the 2024 European Street Food Awards in Germany – we’ll announce our winners.”

To cast your vote, please click here to view the poll.

The full list of finalists are:

Bang Bang Oriental, London

Bonnie and Wild, Edinburgh

Cambridge Street Collective, Sheffield

Cutlery Works, Sheffield

Feast at the Mills, Wigan

Freight Island, Manchester

GPO, Liverpool

Kargo MKT, Salford

Market Halls Victoria, London

Market Place, Peckham

New Century, Manchester

Old Spitalfields Market, London

Seven Dials Market, London

Shelter Hall Market, Brighton

Spark, York

Wool Market, Doncaster

September in The Star is Food and Drink Month, where we will celebrate all the city’s offerings and what makes it a great place to dine out in and to go for a drink.