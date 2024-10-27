Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Indian restaurant in Sheffield has been named as one of the 20 best in the Britain.

Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road, made the British Indian Good Food Guide’s list of the top 20 Indian restaurants across the UK.

The guide said: “Urban Choola is celebrated for its modern take on Indian classics.

“The contemporary menu is a blend of traditional dishes and inventive new flavours, appealing to both those familiar with Indian cuisine and newcomers.”

Its inclusion is quite the achievement, given the British Indian Good Food Guide says there are more than 10,000 Indian restaurants across the UK for diners to choose between.

The top 20 list also features Indian restaurants in London, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Bradford, Brighton, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Nottingham and Newcastle.

The UK’s top Indian restaurant outside London, according to the guide, is Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, located beside the Tyne Bridge on the Newcastle and Gateshead border.

Urban Choola was earlier this year crowned the best restaurant in Sheffield at the British Restaurant Awards.

It has a perfect five-star rating on Tripadvisor, and an average score of 4.5/5 from more than 660 Google reviews.

Urban Choola’s most popular dishes include the Hyderabadi lamb biryani and the Kodampuli Malabar Prawn, made with king prawns, coconut and a mouthwatering blend of Keralan spices.

The British Indian Good Food Guide described Indian restaurants as a ‘cornerstone of British dining culture’.

It said the latest list ‘underscores the rising demand for authentic regional Indian dishes—from Keralan fish curries to Indian street food, capturing the hearts (and stomachs) of diners up and down the country’.