It officially opened over the weekend, but we were invited to Sheffield’s new sports bar ahead of the special day for an exclusive visit.

BOX is the latest bar to open in Sheffield, and it marks the sports bar’s sixth venue in the UK.

I was kindly given a table for six so we could try out the £2.7million venue - but it was only on arrival that we realised this was in fact for a bottomless brunch. And so, at 6pm on a Wednesday, we popped open a bottle of Prosecco and succumbed to the party atmosphere.

The interior is very well decorated, with gorgeous lighting all around. It has several purple disco balls, warm orange lighting, and 30 large HD TV screens dotted around the venue, perfect for catching live sporting events.

Me and my friends visited BOX - the latest sports bar to open in Sheffield city centre. | National World

The bottomless brunch - which is normally £34.95 per person - has plenty of food options to choose from, and a number of drinks. Although, I should add, none of the food is particularly diet friendly, with even the ‘gym box salad’ consisting of over 750 calories.

Between the six of us we managed to try a good amount of the menu, including three festive options. We had: Ain’t no scrooge tater tots, Santa’s sub, steak frites, deck the halls pizza, chicken shawarma kebab, and burrow’s burger - but with beef, and no mayo or lettuce.

Our order took around 25 minutes to arrive, which was absolutely fine as we were constantly being offered more drinks by our wonderful waiter. When it arrived, none of us were disappointed. I was actually shocked at how large the portions were, and many venues that serve bottomless brunch generally serve reasonably small meals. Though it means you will need to drink up if you want to be tipsy at the end of it!

I tried the festive tater tots with my bottomless brunch, and it was suitably Christmassy with its cranberry jam and turkey. | National World

My tater tots had all the good stuff on top - turkey, three cheeses, pigs in blanket, bacon, cranberry jam and chipotle. They were hot, salty, sweet with the jam, and very moreish.

I was given good feedback from my friends, but also a couple areas for potential improvement, including: the option to not have the steak well done with the fries, a note to say that the chicken shawarma is actually quite spicy, and the beef burger more ‘smashed’. But all in all, we were very pleased.

Of course we had to follow it up with dessert, although this wasn’t actually on the brunch menu. There are currently only two desserts on the menu, the chocolate orange brownie, and the dippin’ dough - essentially bits of doughnut with Maltesers, ice cream, and chocolate sauce.

We shared these doughnut sticks with ice cream and chocolate sauce. | National World

Once again, very, very delicious. Although I have also cut out sugar and processed food from my diet, so the whole menu was a big treat for me.

We were given a slot to have a quick go at the darts, but due to the backlog of people waiting to have a go, we were only on it for about 10 minutes. The board is very similar to that we previously reviewed at Bungalows and Bears. It costs between £8 to £10 per person per hour, depending on the day - a price I personally wouldn’t pay.

It was a very enjoyable night, and I was pleasantly merry by the time we went home. All the staff were extremely warm and friendly, even despite any nerves they had for the night. I’m sure this venue will do extremely well.