Hosted by The Brunch Club at Yates in the city centre, the event promises ‘three hours of your favourite club anthems mixed by our resident DJ.’
Read More
Visitors can also expect a ‘live strip show including crowd interaction’ and dress up is encouraged with organisers prompting people to ‘dress to impress / naughty’.
Visitors can also enjoy a full hour of bottomless booze, delicious brunch and bottomless cocktails.
The event takes place on Saturday, September 10, from noon to 3pm.
This is just one in a series of similar-themed bottomless brunches coming to Yates and hosted by The Brunch Club.
Other events include an ABBA brunch on Saturday, June 11, a Spice Girls one on Saturday, July 9, and one for fans of Ibiza club classics on Saturday, August 13.
For full details about tickets visit https://thebrunchclub.co.uk/cities/sheffield/