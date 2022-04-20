Bottomless brunch featuring 'live strip show' plus ABBA, Spice Girls and Ibiza classics-themed events coming to Sheffield

A unique bottomless brunch featuring a ‘live strip show’ plus other events themed around ABBA, Spice Girls and Ibiza club classics are all coming to Sheffield this summer.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:41 pm

Hosted by The Brunch Club at Yates in the city centre, the event promises ‘three hours of your favourite club anthems mixed by our resident DJ.’

Visitors can also expect a ‘live strip show including crowd interaction’ and dress up is encouraged with organisers prompting people to ‘dress to impress / naughty’.

A unique series of bottomless brunch events are coming to Sheffield.

Visitors can also enjoy a full hour of bottomless booze, delicious brunch and bottomless cocktails.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 10, from noon to 3pm.

This is just one in a series of similar-themed bottomless brunches coming to Yates and hosted by The Brunch Club.

Other events include an ABBA brunch on Saturday, June 11, a Spice Girls one on Saturday, July 9, and one for fans of Ibiza club classics on Saturday, August 13.

For full details about tickets visit https://thebrunchclub.co.uk/cities/sheffield/

