Bottomless Beyonce Brunch launching in Sheffield to honour the Queen of female pop!

Boutique bowling bar and restaurant Lane7 in Matilda Street, city centre, are launching the Bottomless Beyonce Brunch on Saturday, March 26.

Visitors can look forward to 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks including draft beer, Aperol Spritz, prosecco, or the limited-edition Bey-themed cocktail of the day to a specially curated soundtrack of the US singer’s biggest hits from the venue’s resident DJ.

Guests can also indulge in the venue’s famous Fat Hippo burger and fries combo.

Choose from American (single beef patty, cheese, pickles, ketchup and American mustard), Hippo (beef patty, cheese sauce, Chorizo), Bills (single beef patty, cheese, bacon + BBQ sauce), White Hippo (southern fried chicken strips, buffalo hot sauce and purple slaw) or the Oprah (single plant-based patty, vegan cheese, cajun fakon bits + Fat Hippo sauce).

All are served in toasted demi brioche buns and come with a free portion of hand-cut chips.

And if you’re a fan of musicals, Lane7 is offering the same brunch experience to the soundtrack of Mamma Mia, Gravity, Wicked, and many more Broadway hits on Saturday, March 12.

For more information and to book visit https://lane7.co.uk/sheffield/