Bottomless Beyonce Brunch launching in Sheffield to honour the Queen of female pop!

A Beyonce-themed bottomless brunch event is being launched in Sheffield to honour the ‘Queen of female pop’.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:43 pm

Boutique bowling bar and restaurant Lane7 in Matilda Street, city centre, are launching the Bottomless Beyonce Brunch on Saturday, March 26.

Visitors can look forward to 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks including draft beer, Aperol Spritz, prosecco, or the limited-edition Bey-themed cocktail of the day to a specially curated soundtrack of the US singer’s biggest hits from the venue’s resident DJ.

A Bottomless Beyonce Brunch is coming to Sheffield.

Guests can also indulge in the venue’s famous Fat Hippo burger and fries combo.

Choose from American (single beef patty, cheese, pickles, ketchup and American mustard), Hippo (beef patty, cheese sauce, Chorizo), Bills (single beef patty, cheese, bacon + BBQ sauce), White Hippo (southern fried chicken strips, buffalo hot sauce and purple slaw) or the Oprah (single plant-based patty, vegan cheese, cajun fakon bits + Fat Hippo sauce).

All are served in toasted demi brioche buns and come with a free portion of hand-cut chips.

And if you’re a fan of musicals, Lane7 is offering the same brunch experience to the soundtrack of Mamma Mia, Gravity, Wicked, and many more Broadway hits on Saturday, March 12.

For more information and to book visit https://lane7.co.uk/sheffield/

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Beyonce performs on the main Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2011. This year's festival features headline acts U2, Coldplay and Beyonce. The festival, which started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid 1 GBP to watch Marc Bolan, has grown into Europe's largest music festival attracting more than 175,000 people over five days. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
