It offers a range of activities including an elaborate 'crazier golf' course, augmented reality darts, and most notoriously, axe-throwing. The latter turned out to be slightly more challenging than I had anticipated, but was also a great laugh, and is understandably one of their main attractions.

The venue is over-18s only past 7pm, making it a perfect spot for drinks and karaoke to start off a night out. It already seems popular with couples too - the wealth of activities distracting from any first-date awkwardness, while giving long-term partners a chance to get overly-competitive over shuffleboarding.

Despite the newness of the venue, staff seem like they have been there for years, providing quick and friendly service and not afraid to poke fun at willing customers, which only contributes more to the venue's vibrant and lighthearted atmosphere.

The bar has a classy selection of beer on draft, including Birra Moretti and Beavertown Neck Oil, along with a varied list of cocktails including the 'axepresso martini' and 'ship faced', which all hover at or just below the £10 mark.

Reassuringly, but worth bearing in mind, is that if you've already indulged in the various drinks on offer, customers can no longer take part in axe-throwing. But, with all the activities mentioned so far as well as beer pong, American pool, and a photobooth on offer, this will not leave anyone short of options.

The food is very well-priced given how quality it is, with a menu offering nachos, wings, and pizzas - exactly what bar-goers are craving. The margherita pizza at just £6.45 is perfect to tide you over as a snack or in preparation for a night of drinking.

The vegetarian chicken wing equivalent, made of cauliflower, is particularly noteworthy. Saucy and with a good strong flavour, I might well be heading back soon just for them.

The £1 million venue is tucked in the corner of The Light Complex on The Moor, and lives up to the standard of the well-established franchise which has 18 venues so far and another six coming soon.

