If you’re a fan of chicken this could be the event for you. Upon arrival to the November 25 dinner, you will be served canapes of confit chicken wings with satay sauce and chicken liver parfait, brioche croute and chutney. The canapes will be accompanied by your drink of choice, before the four chicken-themed courses are served.

Course One is a Thai spiced chicken soup, which will be followed by slow cooked, pulled hoi sin chicken bao buns, accompanied by a Vietnamese noodle salad. Course Three is titled Roast chicken breast and is described as being marinated with ginger, chilli, lemongrass and cumin, and served with stir fried greens, a coriander, ginger, kaffir lime and coconut milk sauce and sticky jasmine rice.

Finally, dessert is an egg custard tart, flavoured with a little nutmeg and served with a spiced apple compote. Perhaps a good thing, egg is the only chicken-themed ingredient in this dessert.

Blend Kitchen interior © Love Lucille Photography 2021

The dinner is fundraising to allow Blend Kitchen to put someone “overcoming significant life challenges” on a placement to help them into the culinary world. Their eventbrite page, where you can buy a ticket to the dinner, said: “Here's the serious bit. It costs us £1000 to provide a 10 week work placement to someone.

“Sometimes this is paid for through a grant or a training contract but more frequently, it's paid for through the money that our customers spend with us. Our goal is with the ticket and drink sales from this event is to create a 10 week placement for someone overcoming significant life challenges and help them create a better future for themselves.”