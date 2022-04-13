Blend Kitchen: Sheffield social enterprise celebrates first year since opening in Ecclesall Road

Thousands of guests have now been through the doors of Blend Kitchen since it opened in Ecclesall Road on April 14 last year.

The popularity of the restaurant has meant the organisation has been able to train over 100 people who have struggled to find work.

This includes young adults with difficult backgrounds, individuals with mental health conditions and people with learning disabilities.

In addition, 20 of those trained have now been made permanent employees at Blend Kitchen.

Some of those who have benefited from the initiative have now expressed their gratitude to project leaders for giving them a chance.

Lewis, an employee who is autistic, had never previously had a paid job until he joined the business as a volunteer trainee.

He said: “I feel independent when working at Blend Kitchen, and love working as a bartender.

“It has really helped me to think about what job opportunities are open to me in the future.”

Sandra joined the Blend Kitchen team in September 2021 after volunteering in the kitchen at the Cathedral Archer Project, which helps homeless and vulnerable people in the city.

She said: “Blend Kitchen has helped me move forward into paid work and build up my confidence. It’s helped me meet new people and widen my social network.”

Many vulnerable and disenfranchised may struggle to find employment despite having the ambition to enter the world of work.

Blend Kitchen was founded in 2016 as a way of addressing this, and to give opportunities to those who are perhaps often overlooked for employment.

The restaurant occupied a unit in Pinstone Street in the city centre for a couple of years before moving to new premises in Ecclesall Road last year.

The restaurant was broken into just four days after opening last April, which was the second time they had been targeted in a matter of months.

A Crowdfunder was launched and such was the wealth of good feeling towards the place that it raised more than £6000 to help pay to repair damage caused by the burglars.

Sheffield businesses including Twinkl Educational Publishing, which provides educational resources in the city, have provided support to help Blend Kitchen expand its community work during 2022.

This includes delivering training programmes for young people out of education and working with ex-offenders.

David Angrave, chief operating officer at Twinkl and investment director of TwinklHive, said: “It’s been an absolute joy to be able to support Blend Kitchen’s mission.

"Not only is the enterprise championing an important cause, their food and hospitality skills are excellent, and well loved by Twinkl employees.

“Happy anniversary, Blend Kitchen, and here’s to many more on Ecclesall Road.”

The restaurant is open Wednesday to Friday to the public for lunch and dinner, with profits from sales going towards supporting the social activities Blend Kitchen operates.