Tickets for two previously announced shows taking place on August 8 and 9 at the famous venue went on sale this morning.

And because of demand a third date has been announced to take place on August 11.

The Leadmill said in a statement: “These will be his first headline shows with us since his Cole’s Corner tour stopped by for a spectacular evening in 2005, and we can’t wait to have him back on our main stage."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Hawley has announced two special gigs at The Leadmill to show his support for the famous Sheffield music venue (pic: Mike Swain)

His PR team described the gigs as a ‘mark of support and love for this legendary and unique venue’.

He is the latest artist to show his support for the famous music venue, after the building’s landlord Electric Group announced plans to take over from the current operators when the 20-year lease expires in March 2023.

Hawley first played the venue in 1984 with his band at the time, Treebound Story, and has since returned numerous times both as a solo artist and as a member of groups.

The Leadmill in Sheffield.

Hailing from the Pitsmoor area of the city, he found fame with the Britpop band Longpigs in the 1990s and later joined Sheffield band Pulp before embarking on a solo career.

Mr Hawley’s announcement comes after numerous musicians and members of the public came out in support of the #WeCantLoseLeadmill campaign, including fellow Sheffield natives Jarvis Cocker and the Arctic Monkeys.

The hashtag has gained national attention since news of the eviction order was shared by The Leadmill on March 31.

The Electric Group has given the current management team notice that it intends to take over running the club, which opened in 1980, next year.