Best value pubs Sheffield: 15 of the pubs serving the cheapest pints of beer, and how much they cost

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 11:05 GMT

The average price of a pint of lager in the UK is now £4.81 - double what it cost in 2005.

A bitter, meanwhile, will set you back on average £3.93, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

But where are the cheapest pubs in Sheffield for drinks?

We’ve put together a list of some of the best value pubs in the city for beer, based on reader recommendations and Google reviews.

We asked those pubs you recommended as great value for drinks to tell us their cheapest pint of beer and how much it costs.

Of course, it’s not all about price. The quality of the beer, the atmosphere and the entertainment are all a big part of the experience when drinking out.

But if you’re looking for a cheap night then these pubs are a good place to start.

We’ve excluded Wetherspoon pubs from this list, where at the time of writing a pint of Worthington’s Creamflow was priced just 99p in the sale, while a Bud Light cost £1.99.

The prices were correct as of the dates included with each listing, between January 8 and January 12, 2025.

If you know of any cheaper pubs in Sheffield please get in touch and we will add them to the list.

1. The Globe

At The Globe pub, on Howard Street, in Sheffield city centre, a pint of John Smith's Extra Smooth is priced £2.55 from Monday until 7pm on Friday. Prices go up by 20p from 7pm on Friday until the end of trade on Sunday. Fosters and Carling cost £3.50 during the week, and a Guinness will set you back £3.65. These prices were correct as of January 9, 2025. | Google Photo: Google

2. Brown Bear

The Brown Bear is a Samuel Smith brewery pub on Norfolk Street in Sheffield city centre. The cheapest pint there, as of January 9, 2025, was the Samuel Smith XXXX Best beer, priced £2.40. | National World Photo: David Walsh

3. The Brothers Arms

The cheapest pint at the Brothers Arms pub on Well Road in Heeley, Sheffield, is £3.30 for a Stones Bitter, with a variety of cask ales, including Abbeydale Brewery's Deception available for £3.50. Pravha lager is priced £3.90 a pint. The pub has 12 keg ales and eight cask ales, with the line-up changing regularly. Co-owner Richard Bailey said: "Times are hard and we try to make sure our drinks are fairly priced." These prices were correct as of January 8, 2025. | Google Photo: Google

4. Sheaf House

The Sheaf House, on Bramall Lane, is popular with Sheffield United fans. The cheapest beer there is John Smith's, at £3.20 a pint, and the cheapest lager is Fosters, priced £3.30. These prices were correct as of January 8, 2025. | Google Photo: Google

