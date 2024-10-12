With 813 Wetherspoons pubs across the UK and Northern Ireland, chances are, you’ve had a pint in at least one of them.

Sheffield is home to 10, with over 20 of them being dotted around South Yorkshire, but the prices vary hugely.

Unsurprisingly, prices in some city centre locations are higher, due to higher rates and rents than elsewhere - but how does this play out across Sheffield? And how have those rates changed in the last year?

Using a pint of Carling as a standard measure, we have taken a look at the price ranges and changes.

Here are the 10 Sheffield Wetherspoons, listed from the cheapest to the most expensive.

1 . The Woodseats Palace The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, sells a pint of Carling for £2.97, (up 9p on October last year) and is the cheapest spoons in the city. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Wagon & Horses The Wagon & Horses, on Market Place, S35, sells a pint of Carling for £3.08 (up 9p on last year). | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Rawson Spring The Rawson Spring, on Langsett Road, S6, sells a pint of Carling for £3.20 (increase of 9p from October). | Google Photo Sales