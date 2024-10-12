Sheffield pubs: How prices at your local Wetherspoons compare to others & how much they have gone up this year

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 06:02 BST

JD Wetherspoon - or ‘Spoons’ - pubs throughout the UK are known as having some of the cheapest drinks going.

With 813 Wetherspoons pubs across the UK and Northern Ireland, chances are, you’ve had a pint in at least one of them.

Sheffield is home to 10, with over 20 of them being dotted around South Yorkshire, but the prices vary hugely.

Unsurprisingly, prices in some city centre locations are higher, due to higher rates and rents than elsewhere - but how does this play out across Sheffield? And how have those rates changed in the last year?

Using a pint of Carling as a standard measure, we have taken a look at the price ranges and changes.

Here are the 10 Sheffield Wetherspoons, listed from the cheapest to the most expensive.

The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, sells a pint of Carling for £2.97, (up 9p on October last year) and is the cheapest spoons in the city.

1. The Woodseats Palace

The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, sells a pint of Carling for £2.97, (up 9p on October last year) and is the cheapest spoons in the city. | Google

The Wagon & Horses, on Market Place, S35, sells a pint of Carling for £3.08 (up 9p on last year).

2. The Wagon & Horses

The Wagon & Horses, on Market Place, S35, sells a pint of Carling for £3.08 (up 9p on last year). | Google

The Rawson Spring, on Langsett Road, S6, sells a pint of Carling for £3.20 (increase of 9p from October).

3. The Rawson Spring

The Rawson Spring, on Langsett Road, S6, sells a pint of Carling for £3.20 (increase of 9p from October). | Google

The Bankers Draft, on Market Place in the city centre, sells a pint of Carling for £3.53 (up 10p on October 2023).

4. The Bankers Draft

The Bankers Draft, on Market Place in the city centre, sells a pint of Carling for £3.53 (up 10p on October 2023). | Google

