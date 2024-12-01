Three Indian restaurants in Sheffield have been named among the best in the UK.

The British Indian Good Food Guide has published its Top 100 Best Indian Restaurants across the UK.

Within Sheffield, a fine-dining restaurant, a ‘bustling’ venue inspired by India’s street food scene, and a city institution beloved for its ‘authentic flavours’ have all made the list.

The top 100 includes establishments ranging from Michelin-star restaurants to family-run treasures across the country.

It is dominated by London, with 30 entries, while Manchester and Birmingham both have 10 restaurants on the list.

Alan Brown, marketing manager at the British Indian Good Food Guide, said: “Our guide not only showcases the best dining experiences but also celebrates the diversity and inclusivity of Indian food that has united our nation.

“Each restaurant contributes to local economies, supports communities, and offers a taste of home to many.”

In Sheffield, the restaurants on the list are:

Urban Choola, Ecclesall Road

Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, is one of the UK’s top 100 Indian restaurants, according to the British Indian Good Food Guide | National World

Urban Choola previously made the British Indian Good Food Guide’s top 20 list.

The guide said it is ‘celebrated for its authentic flavours and relaxed dining environment’.

It has a 4.5/5 rating from more than 600 Google reviews, with one diner calling it an ‘amazing destination for Indian cuisine in Sheffield’.

The most popular dishes there include the butter chicken, rogan josh, and Goan fish curry.

Lavang, Fulwood Road, Nether Green

Lavang, on Fulwood Road, Sheffield, is described by the British Indian Good Food Guide as a fine-dining Indian restaurant with a modern and stylish atmosphere’ | Scott Merrylees, National World

Lavang is described by the guide as a ‘fine-dining Indian restaurant with a modern and stylish atmosphere’.

It has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 200 Google reviews, with one diner describing it as a ‘gem of a restaurant’ with ‘absolutely amazing food and staff’.

The most popular dishes there include the rogan lamb shank, the paneer makhani, and the mangsho mutton stew, with Henderson’s Relish and pomegranate.

Mowgli Street Food, Ecclesall Road

Mowgli Street Food, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, is described by the British Indian Good Food Guide as a 'bustling venue inspired by India’s vibrant street food scene'. | Google

Mowgli Street Food is described by the guide as a ‘bustling venue inspired by India’s vibrant street food scene’.

It has a 4.4/5 rating gtom more than 1,000 Google reviews, with one customer calling it a ‘lovely’ restaurant where you’re guaranteed an ‘amazing culinary journey every time’.

The standout dishes include the gunpowder chicken and the tiffin roulette, with ‘four tiers of meat, veg & carb jeopardy chosen by chef as it is in India’.