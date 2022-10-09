Located just off West Street on Glossop Road, Beju is housed within a unit previously occupied by a hair salon and a bank before that.

But with its stunning interior of marble walls, illuminated maple trees, elegant furnishings and sparkling lights, it feels a world away from its former uses.

Beju also has a fantastic sound system, which as we visit on a Thursday evening is playing high-octane dance music, but it is not so loud that conversation is hindered, a pet peeve of mine when visiting a restaurant.

It is clear from the outset that Beju, which opened in December 2021, seeks to offer a fine dining and drinking experience.

This is demonstrated through the excellent and attentive service, coupled with the venue’s ostentatious design flourishes, seen in everything from Beju’s branded cutlery to the table dimmer lamps to the angel wings sculpture that I can imagine feature in many people’s pictures of time spent there.

When my dining companion and I arrive, we are guided to our table in the restaurant by a friendly and engaging waitress.

The food menu is mainly comprised of contemporary east Asian dishes with a few Western touches that help to give the menu a bit of an edge, such as their Brisket Tempura sushi.

The decor at Beju

To start, I selected the Vego Gyoza, a type of dumplings that originated in China, with carrots, spring onions, spinach and tofu.

The vegetables inside the Gyoza tasted fresh, and were perfectly cooked. I enjoyed the Gyoza, particularly with the pickled ginger garnish, and would have liked a tad more flavour and spice inside the Gyoza.

My dining companion ordered the Scallops, flavoured with avacado purée, chorizo, edamame and trout caviar.

He described them as being ‘expertly-cooked’ with fresh citrus taste, wasabi and crisped chorizo, with the freshness of a pea-shoot garnish.

The Vego Gyozo

It is also worth mentioning that diners can take advantage of the offer of two starters, or ‘small bites,’ for £15, or three for £20.

With visiting on a Thursday night, we both had work the following day and so opted to try some of their mocktails.

They were plenty of original mocktails to choose from, and I went for a City of Stars with cotton candy, or candy floss to the British, syrup, pineapple juice, soda water and a huge dollop of candy floss on top. The mocktail was playful and tasty, and could definitely be described as ‘Instagrammable’.

The Scallops

My dining companion chose Bird on the Nest cocktail, served in a decorative flamingo glass, containing pomegranate juice and cherry syrup, which looked and tasted incredible.

Beju’s resident mixologist, Gabrielle, is incredibly talented – and from what I understand – is willing to go off-menu with his own innovative creations, so it is worth asking him to make something based on what you like if you stop by.

Moving on to the mains, I opted for the Vegetarian Singapore Noodles, with mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage and broccoli.

The noodles were thick and delicious, and came in an almost candied sauce, which was very tasty.

My dining companion went for the Black Wagyu burger which he described as having a soft, melt-in-the-mouth interior and seared outside. Flavoursome shredded balsamic onions, American cheese and black and white sesame seeds. Sweet potato fries with a drizzled glaze, all of which had a fine-dining presentation.

Overall, this was an extremely enjoyable dining experience, and the bill came to £57.

Beju branded cutlery

I would definitely recommend Beju, which has all of the ingredients for a fantastic night out.

The City of Stars mocktail

The Bird on the Nest mocktail

Some of Beju's art

The Vegetarian Singapore Noodles

The Black Wagyu Burger

More of Beju's interior

The bar at Beju