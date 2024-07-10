Beighton Top Club: Popular Sheffield social club set to reopen months after shock closure
Beighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, announced in January that it was shutting with immediate effect.
But on Saturday, July 6, it was confirmed that the venue would soon be reopening under new owners.
The club posted on its Facebook page: “The Beighton Top Club is now under new ownership and will be opening soon! Keep following social media for updates. We can’t wait to see you all. For any enquiries or party bookings send us a message or email [email protected].”
It added: “We are going to do our best to bring it back for the local community.”
The news has been welcomed by the community, with one person commenting: “Brilliant that it is going to be back up and running. It was a big loss to the community.”
One person asked whether there would be a full refurbishment, with the new owners replying: “We are going to do our best and (there) should be a big improvement but (there) won’t be a full refurbishment straight away - some things will have to happen gradually over time.
“We will however ensure there are quality drinks and lots of entertainment and giving back to our members and the local community. We hope the local community will support us as a local family also.”
They added: “Brand new toilets are first on the list and work has already begun.”
The club also said that anyone would be able to use the venue but membership would be available for a ‘small fee’, with the benefits including cheaper drinks, and priority booking and discounted tickets for events.
