Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield social club is set to reopen months after its sudden closure shocked the community.

Beighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, announced in January that it was shutting with immediate effect.

But on Saturday, July 6, it was confirmed that the venue would soon be reopening under new owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, Sheffield, is set to reopen, months after its sudden closure shocked the community | Google

The club posted on its Facebook page: “The Beighton Top Club is now under new ownership and will be opening soon! Keep following social media for updates. We can’t wait to see you all. For any enquiries or party bookings send us a message or email [email protected].”

It added: “We are going to do our best to bring it back for the local community.”

The news has been welcomed by the community, with one person commenting: “Brilliant that it is going to be back up and running. It was a big loss to the community.”

One person asked whether there would be a full refurbishment, with the new owners replying: “We are going to do our best and (there) should be a big improvement but (there) won’t be a full refurbishment straight away - some things will have to happen gradually over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will however ensure there are quality drinks and lots of entertainment and giving back to our members and the local community. We hope the local community will support us as a local family also.”

They added: “Brand new toilets are first on the list and work has already begun.”