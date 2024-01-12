News you can trust since 1887
Beighton Top Club: 'Massive loss' as popular Sheffield social club announces sudden closure

One person said they were 'absolutely gutted' but called it a 'sign of the times'

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT
Members of the community have reacted with shock to the sudden closure of a popular Sheffield social club.

Beighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, announced on Monday, January 8 that it was shutting with immediate effect.

Beighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, Sheffield, which has closed suddenlyBeighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, Sheffield, which has closed suddenly
Posting on Facebook, it said: "It is with great sadness that we have had to close with immediate effect. We would like to thank all our customers past and present for your support."

Reacting to the news, one person wrote: "Sad news and a bit of a shock. Best of luck to all the staff." Another commented: "Sorry to read this as you made a great job with the place and the staff were always friendly and respectful."

And a third person said: "Absolutely gutted. From a baby to this day I grew up in that place. It will be a massive loss to Beighton. It's the sign of the times I guess."

