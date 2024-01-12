One person said they were 'absolutely gutted' but called it a 'sign of the times'

Members of the community have reacted with shock to the sudden closure of a popular Sheffield social club.

Beighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, announced on Monday, January 8 that it was shutting with immediate effect.

Beighton Top Club, on Manvers Road, Sheffield, which has closed suddenly

Posting on Facebook, it said: "It is with great sadness that we have had to close with immediate effect. We would like to thank all our customers past and present for your support."

Reacting to the news, one person wrote: "Sad news and a bit of a shock. Best of luck to all the staff." Another commented: "Sorry to read this as you made a great job with the place and the staff were always friendly and respectful."