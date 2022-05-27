The historic listed Peak District pub, restaurant and inn now boasts a brighter, refreshing new feel while still retaining in country charm.

The pub, located on Hathersage Road, was closed for a month for the refurbishment project, with the pub paying homage its traditional roots and picturesque location while also offering a contemporary take on a classic country pub.

The popular Fox House at Longshaw opens today after a re-vamp

Dating back to 1773, the Fox House won Countryfile’s ‘Country Pub of the Year’ in 2018 in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards thanks to its beautiful panoramic views over the rambling fields of the Peak District.

Changes include the addition of a stylish private dining area, a new outdoor area and elegantly styled interiors. Along with a striking, original new look, The Fox House has introduced an all-new food offering.

In addition to lunch and dinner, the pub now offers a brunch menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes from 9am until midday Monday to Saturday and 11.30am on Sundays.

The new dinner menu also offers freshly cooked dishes including chargrilled skewers, stonebaked pizzas, steaks and roasts.

Alongside the food offering, guests can also sample an extensive selection of wines, gins, craft beers and cocktails.

Rebecca Aitken, general manager at The Fox House, said: “We’ve worked hard to create a truly unique and stimulating experience for our guests and are so excited to unveil the new country pub to the local area.

“The changes are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference. The Fox House will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.

“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and welcome guests to experience The Fox House for themselves, we hope that they love the transformation.”