The route starts and finishes at The Fox House in Longshaw. The route goes to Burbage Rocks and Upper Burbage Bridge, then up Higger Tor to the Carl Wark Iron Age hillfort and back to the pub, which is open with a reduced garden menu. Book at www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw Distance: 4 to 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours. Full walk description: trekkingbritain.com

10 great walks in and around Sheffield with a pub at the end

Fancy a nice walk somewhere around Sheffield that ends with a trip to the pub? We’ve got you covered with 10 ideas.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:25 pm

These walks in the scenic parts of the city, plus a couple in the Peak District, are mainly on the shorter side, giving you the chance to work up a thirst nicely. We’ve checked all the pubs mentioned are open but you may need to book at some. Go to their websites or Facebook pages for details. Cheers!

1. Ladybower Reservoir circuit

This walk starts and finishes at the Ladybower Inn, who are serving food in the garden. Follow a path which runs alongside Snake Pass for roughly a kilometre until you reach a bridge. Cross the bridge and turn right joining a path which circulates the northern finger of the Ladybower Reservoir, then follow the path around the water back to the pub. Distance: 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Kelham Island stroll

Study Sheffield’s industrial past with this walk, starting at Kelham Island Museum. Head east along the River Don's Upper Don Walk to Lady’s Bridge. Cross over and turn left on to Nursery Street. Carry on along Mowbray Street and Neepsend Lane, before crossing the River Don for a second time over Ball Street Bridge. The Kelham Island Tavern and Riverside are both open.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Meersbrook Park stroll

Enjoy great views of the city from the top of this park. Start at Meersbrook Hall, then follow the paths going clockwise around the rest of the park. Finish at the timbered Bishop’s House, one of the city's oldest buildings, before leaving the park and making the short trip to the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, which is first come, first served. Distance: 1 mile. Time: 30-45 minutes

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Damflask Reservoir circuit

Start at the east end of the reservoir and head along the south bank until you reach School Lane, turn right and cross the bridge before turning right on to Lamb Hill. Follow Lamb Hill for roughly half a kilometre before taking a path to the right along the north side of the reservoir. Finish by joining Loxley Road and nipping along the road for a drink at the Nag’s Head. Distance: 4 miles. Time: 1.5 to 2 hours

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
SheffieldPeak DistrictFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 2