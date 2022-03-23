4. Damflask Reservoir circuit

Start at the east end of the reservoir and head along the south bank until you reach School Lane, turn right and cross the bridge before turning right on to Lamb Hill. Follow Lamb Hill for roughly half a kilometre before taking a path to the right along the north side of the reservoir. Finish by joining Loxley Road and nipping along the road for a drink at the Nag’s Head. Distance: 4 miles. Time: 1.5 to 2 hours

Photo: Chris Etchells