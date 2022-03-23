These walks in the scenic parts of the city, plus a couple in the Peak District, are mainly on the shorter side, giving you the chance to work up a thirst nicely. We’ve checked all the pubs mentioned are open but you may need to book at some. Go to their websites or Facebook pages for details. Cheers!
1. Ladybower Reservoir circuit
This walk starts and finishes at the Ladybower Inn, who are serving food in the garden. Follow a path which runs alongside Snake Pass for roughly a kilometre until you reach a bridge. Cross the bridge and turn right joining a path which circulates the northern finger of the Ladybower Reservoir, then follow the path around the water back to the pub.
Distance: 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Kelham Island stroll
Study Sheffield’s industrial past with this walk, starting at Kelham Island Museum. Head east along the River Don's Upper Don Walk to Lady’s Bridge. Cross over and turn left on to Nursery Street. Carry on along Mowbray Street and Neepsend Lane, before crossing the River Don for a second time over Ball Street Bridge. The Kelham Island Tavern and Riverside are both open.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Meersbrook Park stroll
Enjoy great views of the city from the top of this park. Start at Meersbrook Hall, then follow the paths going clockwise around the rest of the park. Finish at the timbered Bishop’s House, one of the city's oldest buildings, before leaving the park and making the short trip to the Cross Scythes pub on Derbyshire Lane, which is first come, first served. Distance: 1 mile. Time: 30-45 minutes
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Damflask Reservoir circuit
Start at the east end of the reservoir and head along the south bank until you reach School Lane, turn right and cross the bridge before turning right on to Lamb Hill. Follow Lamb Hill for roughly half a kilometre before taking a path to the right along the north side of the reservoir. Finish by joining Loxley Road and nipping along the road for a drink at the Nag’s Head.
Distance: 4 miles. Time: 1.5 to 2 hours
Photo: Chris Etchells