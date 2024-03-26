Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pub in the Peak District has launched a competition to mark its reopening following a huge renovation

The Ashford Arms, a 17th century country pub in Ashford-in-the-Water, near Bakewell, reopened its doors earlier this month after it was forced to close in 2020.

Rob Hattersley, owner of independent hospitality business Longbow Bars & Restaurants, took on the lease in 2023 and has brought it back to life. Following a £1.6m refurbishment, the pub made its official return to the local community on March 8, which it has been an integral part of for 400 years.

The Ashford Arms, in Ashford-in-the-Water, has officially re-opened. Photo: Tom Hodgson Photography

The ground floor, nine hotel bedrooms, gardens and kitchen have been completely transformed into a "cosy yet sophisticated" style, and have seen plenty of positive feedback from customers.

Rob said: "When The Ashford Arms became available, we leapt at the chance. It is right at the gateway of the village, and has been popular amongst locals and visitors alike for hundreds of years. We couldn’t let that slip away.

"It is wonderful to see it warm and full of people again. We have been packed to the rafters every day and night since we opened, and have had some fantastic feedback.

"People from the area are pleased that The Ashford Arms has been rescued and turned into something that we can all be proud of.

"Those from further afield have said that they are excited to have another high-quality dine and sleep option for exploring the Peak District."

The menu has been designed by executive chef Adrian Gagea who was trained by Raymond Blanc. Multi-award-winning chef, Chris Parker, has stepped into the role of head chef.

The pub has undergone a £1.6mil refurbishment, creating a "cosy yet sophisticated" style. Photo: Tom Hodgson Photography

The pub menu features classics with a modern twist, alongside dishes inspired by the team’s travels and world flavours. Menus will change according to the season, with ingredients supplied by local farms, heritage brewers and artisan producers.

Amongst other desserts, the menu also features a homemade Bakewell tart, which supports two local charities. For each Bakewell tart sold, The Ashford Arms donates £1 to Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust Charity.

Adrian said: "Our food is fuss-free and simple – you won’t find any foams or gels here – but it is done extremely well, every time.

"We are also uncompromising when it comes to using the best, fresh, local produce. We’re proud of our roots in the Peak District, and we’re passionate about playing our part in the local economy. It shines through in the taste and quality of our dishes."

The pub will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week. Photo: Tom Hodgson Photography

The Ashford Arms has launched a competition

To celebrate the opening, The Ashford Arms has launched a competition in collaboration with Thornbridge and The Heights of Abraham. One winner will receive:

An overnight stay for two at The Ashford Arms, in the executive suite "The Devonshire"

Champagne and afternoon tea on arrival

A three-course dinner with wine

A cooked breakfast the following morning

Two tickets to the Heights of Abraham plus guidebook

A brewery tour and tasting at Thornbridge

A Peak District Hamper

For more details and to enter, visit theashfordarms.com/win-a-peak-district-getaway.