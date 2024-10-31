All 9 Sheffield winners at regional Westside and Southside Restaurant & Bar Awards 2024
Westside and Southside Restaurant & Bar Awards 2024 took place on Monday, October 28, and saw a total of 26 businesses in Sheffield and North Derbyshire handed impressive awards.
The lavish awards event was held at OEC Sheffield, and saw nine establishments in Sheffield win titles from ‘best newcomer’, to ‘best brunch’.
It was also found to be a hugely successful evening for businesses on Ecclesall Road, which is certainly on the map now.
The 9 Sheffield-based winners were:
- Best ‘local’ 2024 - The Dark Horse, on Ecclesall Road
- Best bistro 2024 - Assembly Bar & Bistro, in Low Bradfield
- Best hotel restaurant 2024 - Brocco Sheffield, on Brocco Bank
- Best brunch 2024 - 1554 Coffee and Gift Shop inside Sheffield Cathedral, in Sheffield City Centre
- Best Indian 2024 - Prithiraj Restaurant, on Ecclesall Road
- Best Italian 2024 - Nonnas Sheffield, on Ecclesall Road
- Best night out 2024 - Cubana Tapas Bar Sheffield, in Leopold Square
- Best newcomer 2024 - The Psalter, on Psalter Lane
- And Nonnas also scooped up the ‘special achievement award’.
The overall restaurant of the year winner went to The Peacock at Rowsley, Matlock.
A number of businesses have taken to social media to share the good news, including Psalter, a 21-bedroom hotel and restaurant which was opened by the award-winning chef Tom Lawson in August this year.
Psalter said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey so far! We quite literally could not do this without all of the wonderful people that walk through the doors each day!
“Thank you to all of the beautiful people that come back to us every week without fail and to every new guest that joins us to see what we are all about.”