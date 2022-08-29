Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alder Bar in Neepsend, Sheffield, is offering people free pints in return for picking litter (pic: Alder Bar)

Alder Bar, based at an old polish factory on Percy Street, in Neepsend, says people can get a free pint of Blonde, Bitter or Lager for each bag of street rubbish collected.

The venue, which has its own brewery and hosts live music, is even providing the pickers, bin bags and bin bag rings needed for people wishing to take up the offer.

“If you fancy getting a few more steps in, helping to keep our area clean and a free pint come anytime we are open to collect the equipment,” it announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a huge community of volunteer litter pickers across Sheffield, with the Sheffield Litter Pickers Facebook page boasting more than 4,000 members.