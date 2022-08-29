News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Alder Bar Neepsend: Sheffield bar offers free pints in return for picking litter

A bar in Sheffield is offering customers free drinks in return for picking litter.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:21 pm
The Alder Bar in Neepsend, Sheffield, is offering people free pints in return for picking litter (pic: Alder Bar)
The Alder Bar in Neepsend, Sheffield, is offering people free pints in return for picking litter (pic: Alder Bar)

Alder Bar, based at an old polish factory on Percy Street, in Neepsend, says people can get a free pint of Blonde, Bitter or Lager for each bag of street rubbish collected.

The venue, which has its own brewery and hosts live music, is even providing the pickers, bin bags and bin bag rings needed for people wishing to take up the offer.

Read More

Read More
Shiregreen Litter Pickers say 'we are doing Sheffield Council's job for them'

“If you fancy getting a few more steps in, helping to keep our area clean and a free pint come anytime we are open to collect the equipment,” it announced.

Most Popular

There is a huge community of volunteer litter pickers across Sheffield, with the Sheffield Litter Pickers Facebook page boasting more than 4,000 members.

But some groups around the city have claimed they are fighting a losing battle, as more and more people toss their waste.

SheffieldFacebook
News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us