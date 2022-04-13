What began as a small group during lockdown two years ago has grown in size, but Shiregreen Litter Pickers’ uphill battle against people's attitudes on littering and fly-tipping continues.

Linda Fairbrother, one of the volunteers who joined the group when it initially started, said it has shown her how much rubbish people toss out carelessly on a daily basis.

From gas bottles to plastic, tyres, glass, and the area's worst culprit - mattresses, the group's efforts to keep the area clean have become a constant struggle.

The volunteers Linda Fairbrother and Mandy Beer after tackling a small section of the Blackburn Brook path - 17 bags in total and spent five hours doing it. Not in the picture is Mavrick Wood who also joined the cleaning effort.

She said: "We have seen an improvement because we keep going at it but the local community themselves, they don't learn about this.

"Woolley Wood Road, back on the woods, the local residents in those houses literally dump their rubbish into the woods. It's an absolute disgrace.

"They throw away everything, from settees and mattresses to throwing plastic over the fence… it's a constant problem.

"They even did it in the daytime, throwing laminate flooring in the woods when it's just cleared. It's just happening all the time."

The group tackled a small section of the Blackburn Brook path on April 9. Picture from Shiregreen Litter Pickers Facebook.

River ‘heavily polluted’

Linda explained that some members of the group go litter-picking everyday, some pick up small amounts of litter on their local roads, and others, like herself and a few of members, cover larger areas with bigger problems affecting wildlife.

She stated that they cleaned the river that runs beneath the Loicher Lane bridge and along a cycling route to Ecclesfield, which Linda described as 'heavily polluted' with rubbish strewn about.

Linda said the worst culprits are the mattresses.

She claimed that with the amount of effort put forth by the community to keep their neighbourhood clean, Sheffield City Council might have done a better job, if their complaints were addressed.

"We are doing the council's job. The rivers are atrocious. Plastic is attached to trees and the council is doing absolutely nothing,” she said.

"We reported about the collected rubbish, they come in and fetch it but (apart from that), they're not doing anything.

"I've stopped complaining to the council. We always try to get the river cleaned up but it's not our job."

She said the group are working closely with local councillor Gary Weatherall who is doing his best to convey their grievances to the city council.

She added: "He is really nice and very helpful and tries his best and even comes up against the council but it keeps falling on deaf ears."

‘We are drowning in rubbish’

Linda also issued a plea to the community and the council to do their part in keeping a clean neighbourhood.

"We are drowning in rubbish and nobody's doing anything about it. I don't think people realise how serious this is until you join a group like this,” she said.

"It totally flabbergasted me that we are living in this kind of filth.

"It's been a big eye-opener for me. If we carry on like this, I can assure you, we are heading for trouble."

Sheffield City Council has been approached for comment.