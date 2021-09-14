Taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, this year’s Met Gala theme was American style.

While stars didn’t have to wear an American label, they did have to make sure their outfit reflected the American spirit.

This theme allowed for a wide range of interpretations, with some guests opting for the classic tux while others went all out – including Kim Kardashian, who donned a Balenciaga gown and matching mask that has been termed by some as ‘fetish’ wear.

Billie Eilish's peach Oscar de la Renta gown takes cues from Grace Kelly. Photo by: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Here are five outfits you definitely couldn’t wear on a night out in Sheffield without getting some funny looks…

Billie Eilish’s Oscar de la Renta gown

The star has completely changed her aesthetic for the promotion of new album Happier Than Ever, with her new blonde locks giving her a movie star glam style.

Billie Eilish’s dress was more understated that some other Met Gala 2021 looks, but is notable for its volume.

Lil Nas X had two outfit changes at the Met Gala 2021. Photo by: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

Her peach Oscar de la Renta gown would get you a few funny looks if you were to wear it out on West Street on Saturday night - mind you it’d be a sure fire way to ensure those around you at the bar adhere to social distancing!

A$AP Rocky’s ERL blanket

Dressed in a colourful patchwork, blanket-like ensemble by ERL that seems to have taken cues from Elmo the Elephant, A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala look is more suited to a night curled up in front of a TV than it is a night out on the town.

Although on the plus side, if you get so drunk you lose your keys at least you’ll be able to stay warm!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a Balenciaga gown and matching mask. (Photo by: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga disguise

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and entrepreneur was barely recognisable in her all black Balenciaga gown and matching mask.

Covering all of her features, this look is not one to be recreated unless you fancy falling headfirst down Corp stairs!

Lil Nas X’s Versace ensemble

Not content with wearing just one striking look, Lil Nas X had two red carpet wardrobe changes, with the rapper’s outfit custom-designed by Donatella Versace.

His first look was an ornate cape covered in intricate gold beading, which was removed to reveal a gold suit of armour.

He reached his final form in a bodycon bodysuit, covered in crystals and Versace’s signature house print.

If you started stripping off like this in the middle of Ecclesall Road then you’d be bound to get a few funny looks...

Lorde’s bold Bode statement

The New Zealand native, who recently released new album Solar Power, was styled by Karla Welch, and wore a delicately embellished two-piece from Bode.

But this look isn’t one to recreate in the streets of Sheffield with dashed hopes of a belated summer heatwave.