Luke Foster opened Darton Coffee House on Church Street with his partner Jodie Hampshire, business partners Andy Fife and Chris White, and his partner Michelle Whitfield.

Jodie bakes the majority of the gluten-free goodies on the site, and whips up Victoria sponge, brownies, cupcakes, and a host of other treats for coeliacs to enjoy without worry.

Luke and Jodie were inspired to provide a place for people with Coeliac disease or who are gluten free, after their son, Asher, was diagnosed with the disease aged just two.

“A lot of people I think, don’t realise that it can be quite a serious thing,” said Luke.

It took the family 18 months to get a diagnosis for Asher, who is now five and ‘fighting fit’.

“It was frighting,” added Luke.

“He was literally half his bodyweight now, and was so skinny you could see his ribs, but we didn’t know what was up with him.

“It took about 18 months for him to get diagnosed. He was really, really poorly. He was lifeless, he couldn’t even walk, hardly.”

Once Asher was diagnosed with Coeliac disease and put on a carefully managed gluten free diet, Luke and Jodie realised how difficult it could be to eat out, where there was no guarantee food would not be cross-contaminated.

Jodie began baking when the family didn’t want Asher to miss out at birthday parties – so she made him his own cake to take along.

Luke, who has also since been diagnosed with Coeliac disease, added: “We always take a picnic, a packed lunch for my son. We always have a pack-up because if we stop and have a bite to eat, so me and Asher can have something to eat – unless you plan you are very limited.

“We have to revolve every trip and day out around food. Jodie plans in advance – there is a lot of planning.

“I was astonished at the amount of places we go around and they really haven’t got a clue about cross contamination.

“Some places will say they’ve got gluten free options, but they’re prepared in the same area, they’re right next to, or on the same dishes as non-gluten free foods.”

When the former pet shop became available, Luke knew he had to act fast.

“I saw the property and said to Chris and Andy it would be a great place for a coffee shop.

“Speaking from my experience, every business wants a USP – our USP could be gluten free.

In a twist of fate, the group found out that the property belonged to Andy’s grandad in the 1920s, when it was a barber shop and tobacconist called Schofields in the 1920s.

The group built the coffee shop from scratch, and the furniture and counter were hand made by friend of the family Leon WHite, who is also Chris’ uncle.

They kept the original tiled floor and stripped back the plaster to reveal beautiful brickwork, which adds to the character and atmosphere of the shop.

Luke says the reaction to the coffee shop has been ‘unbelievable’, since opening last month, with customers travelling from across South Yorkshire, Huddersfield and even as far as the Peak Disrtict to sample Jodie’s home made cakes and baked treats.

“We do sausage rolls, which to your average person is a bit boring, but to Coeliacs and [people who are] gluten free and can’t have pastries, and pies, and quiches, it’s a wow factor.

“Coeliac and gluten free people have come in, and can’t believe they can have cheesecake, Victoria sponge, a nice, crusty bagel.”