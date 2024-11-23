2 . The Museum

The Museum pub, on Orchard Street, at the entrance to Sheffield's Orchard Square shopping centre, was built on the site of the mortuary for Sheffield Hospitals, with the vaulted ceilings still visible in the cellar. It first opened in 1897 as The Museum but has had many different names over the years, including The Orchard, The Brewing Trough and The Hogshead, before reverting to its original moniker in February 2005. It is pictured here in May 1980. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers