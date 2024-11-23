We’ve put together a list of some of Sheffield’s oldest pubs, which are steeped in history, with information about how they began life, how they got their names, the changes which have taken place over the years and the famous faces with which they are associated.
The pubs date back as far as 1475 and one was run by a Sheffield Wednesday legend, another is home to a notoriously sweary parrot, and a third reputedly has a secret tunnel once used by a royal prisoner.
Their stories reveal a lot about Sheffield’s history.
The best thing about these heritage pubs is that they’re all still open and serving pints, in many cases alongside excellent home-cooked food.
Why not visit one of them and soak up the history while enjoying a drink or two.
1. The White Lion
The White Lion, on London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield, is a Grade II-listed building which has been trading as a public house since at least 1781. The attractive building is notable for its pretty glazed green green brick frontage and stained glass windows, and it has a pair of cosy snugs. It's a popular music pub, with live acts playing there most nights. One of its best known landlords was Sheffield Wednesday legend Billy Marsden, who took the helm there in the 1930s. Photo: Chris Etchells
2. The Museum
The Museum pub, on Orchard Street, at the entrance to Sheffield's Orchard Square shopping centre, was built on the site of the mortuary for Sheffield Hospitals, with the vaulted ceilings still visible in the cellar. It first opened in 1897 as The Museum but has had many different names over the years, including The Orchard, The Brewing Trough and The Hogshead, before reverting to its original moniker in February 2005. It is pictured here in May 1980. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. The Brown Bear
The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre. The Grade II-listed red brick building dates back to the late 18th century, according to Historic England. The Samuel Smith pub, where the walls are plastered with posters from the nearby Crucible and Lyceum theatres, is believed to take its name from the bear pit at Sheffield Botanical Gardens. According to Sheffield & District CAMRA, in the 1920s a game called 'bumble puppy' in which balls were rolled down a slope towards a series of nine numbered arches was played there. Photo: National World
4. Three Merry Lads
The Three Merry Lads, on Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor, dates back to 1836 and reportedly takes its name from the Marsden family who named the pub after their sons. Today it is popular for its huge beer garden, with spectacular views of the Rivelin Valley, and for its Sunday roasts. | National World Photo: Chris Etchells
