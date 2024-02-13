There are three routes available to you, the love-stricken couple, on Valentine's Day - make a big show and plan well in advance; agree between you it's a hallmark trap and agree to do nothing special; or agree to do nothing special, then surprise them anyway.

Whether or not that special someone knows you're planning a thoughtful gesture, you can't go wrong with roses. Here are 10 local Sheffield florists still taking orders today (February 13, 2024!) who can help make a show of it tomorrow.

By the way, there's no shame if you're reading this article with less than 24 hours to go. Of course you're ordering them now, you wanted them to be fresh, right?

And remember; when you put them in the vase, use luke-warm water over cold and change it often. It'll keep them fresh and be a sweet reminder around the house for days.

1 . Katie Peckett Florist - Ecclesall Road Katie Peckett's sells bouquets from her store on Ecclesall Road and delivery is available in Sheffield, Chesterfield and surrounding areas. A dozen best quality roses will set you back £100 - or have a single red rose in a gift box for £20. (https://katiepeckett.com) Photo: Steve Ellis

2 . Flourish Florists - Crookes "Nothing says Valentines day quite like a bouquet of roses - the quintessential flower of love," says Flourish Florists, in Crookes. The team's 'Truly, Madly, Deeply' bouquets made from Naomi roses can be customised from six roses for £55 and up to 50 for £240. (https://www.flourishflorists.co.uk) Photo: Dean Atkins

3 . Flower Bowl - Middlewood Road Flower Bowl, on Middlewood Road in Hillsborough, offer next day delivery in and around Sheffield six days a week - perfect for, say, one of their 'romantic roses' bouquets for £69.95. (https://www.flowerbowlsheffield.co.uk) Photo: Google