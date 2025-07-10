It doesn’t occur to you at the time, but the photos from your end of school dance are the kind you keep forever.

Everyone has that one treasured picture - the one of you and your friends at the end of school, dressed to the nines and aware on some level that everything is about to change.

But never mind that, because you’ve got a big night ahead and it’s time to celebrate.

We asked The Star’s readers to share photos of their loved ones from end of year dances - or proms as they’re called more often than not these days! - and the response was amazing.

Here are 16 photos we received from proud parents, grandparents and family friends which will be treasured for years to come.