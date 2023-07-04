News you can trust since 1887
Take a look through these wonderful prom photos.

23 great prom photos of Sheffield teens and friends on their big night

Proud parents from across Sheffield have shared photos of their sons and daughters at their 2023 proms
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

It is prom season here in Sheffield which means it is time to celebrate the latest class of students leaving school.

We asked our Facebook readers to show photos of this year's proms across Sheffield and we were flooded with an amazing response from proud parents, grand parents and family friends.

Click through this article to see photos of girls in sparkly dresses and boys in sharp suits.

Caroline Ayres said: "My beautiful daughter Katie last Thursday, ready for Westfield School prom."

1. Katie

Caroline Ayres said: "My beautiful daughter Katie last Thursday, ready for Westfield School prom." Photo: Caroline Ayres

Clare Bakerwasbranagan said: "My beautiful daughter Alex’s prom at Wentworth Woodhouse for Wath Academy."

2. Alex

Clare Bakerwasbranagan said: "My beautiful daughter Alex’s prom at Wentworth Woodhouse for Wath Academy." Photo: Clare Bakerwasbranagan

Julie Rickwood said: "My handsome nephew Dylan Harrison."

3. Dylan

Julie Rickwood said: "My handsome nephew Dylan Harrison." Photo: Julie Rickwood

Marie Lewis said: "My daughter Caitlin, All Saints year 13."

4. Caitlin

Marie Lewis said: "My daughter Caitlin, All Saints year 13." Photo: Marie Lewis

