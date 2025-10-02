Number of children excluded from Sheffield’s primary and secondary schools last year revealed

The number of pupils excluded (and rescinded) from primary and secondary schools in Sheffield in the last academic year has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Full Council meeting’s Members’ Questions segment yesterday (October 1), Cllr Marieanne Elliot highlighted that “school exclusion figures have increased by 32pc” and she requested a detailed breakdown of this in Sheffield.

In a written response, Cllr Dawn Dale, the Chair of the Education, Children and Families Policy Committee, confirmed that in the 2024/25 academic year there were a total of 223 exclusions – five from maintained schools and 218 from Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those, 29 exclusions were from primary schools, 189 from secondary schools and five from “special” schools.

The number of pupils excluded (and rescinded) from primary and secondary schools in Sheffield in the last academic year has been revealed. Photo: Bisworaj Saheb on Unsplash

The school with the highest number of exclusions (26) was Firvale Secondary School.

There were 16 permanent exclusions recorded, with Outwood City accounting for the most (three).

Cllr Dawn Dale added: “In 2024/25 a total of 30 exclusions were rescinded as a result of direct Officer intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always challenge any non-inclusive practice. Following every exclusion, Officers visit the family to explain the process and to establish what the young person’s interests are with regard to accessing Alternative Provision if they cannot be accommodated at Sheffield Inclusion Centre.

“Officers also undertake regular safe and well checks for any excluded young person who is not on roll at the Inclusion Centre.”

Cllr Elliot also inquired about what support is in place for excluded children.

In response, Cllr Dale said the Local Authority primarily commissions education for excluded pupils through the Sheffield Inclusion Centre, which has 250 places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, two new primary school-based hubs have been established with another planned to meet the increased need of “6th Day provision” – a legal requirement ensuring that permanently excluded pupils are placed in full-time education no later than the sixth day after their exclusion.