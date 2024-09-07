A popular football academy owned by Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp has announced it is ending some of its popular coaching sessions.

The Billy Sharp Football Academy announced in an email on Friday, September 6, that it was stopping its weekly ‘development’ sessions at Warminster Road.

The academy said the decision had been made with a ‘heavy heart’, but that its other activities would continue to run.

The Billy Sharp Football Academy, named after the Sheffield United legend, has announced it is ending its weekly development sessions at Warminster Road. It said a ‘combination of factors’ had made them ‘unsustainable’. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“The choice to stop those sessions stems from a combination of factors that have made the continuation of our beloved development sessions unsustainable,” it added in the email.

“It is a situation we hoped never to face, yet it is the reality we find ourselves in today.”

What has academy said about other sessions and camp days?

The children’s football coaching academy is owned and endorsed by the former Blades striker after whom it is named.

The academy said in the email that school sessions would go ahead as normal and it would be in touch separately with parents of children attending its ‘elite’ sessions.

Regarding camp days and one-to-one sessions, it asked parents on Friday to ‘please allow us some time’, saying that at this moment it was ‘unsure logistically how best to proceed’.

The academy thanked families for their ‘unwavering support and loyalty’ over the years, which it said had been the ‘backbone of our business’.

‘I recognise the impact this will have’

Its message, signed off ‘Billy’, continued: “I recognise the impact this will have on you and especially your children, who have shown nothing but dedication and enthusiasm on the field.

“Please know that every effort, every triumph, and every milestone achieved was deeply valued. Your children's progress, passion, and joy for football have always been our greatest inspiration.

“Throughout BSFA's journey, we've shared countless memorable moments. Each one of these moments has been a testament to the trust and faith you placed in myself and my fantastic coaching staff.

“I am profoundly thankful for the privilege of being a part of your children's journey in football.

“It is hard to say goodbye, and I regret any inconvenience or disappointment this decision may cause. Yet, I wish you and your aspiring footballers all the best in their football journey.

“Thank you once more for all your support, trust, and cherished memories. It's been an honour to coach, mentor, and watch your children grow.”

The academy told The Star: “We’ve stopped running our sessions on Mondays and Fridays as Billy is usually very hands on and sadly due to his current football schedule he can’t be anymore.”

It added that other sessions could be affected by changes to the timetable and location, which it said was again ‘due to Billy’s schedules’.

Billy Sharp made 377 appearances for Sheffield United across three spells, scoring 129 goals.

After leaving Bramall Lane in 2023, he had stints with LA Galaxy and Hull City, and re-joined League 2 side Doncaster Rovers for the 2024/25 season.