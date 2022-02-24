Win a family pass to the National Space Centre in Leicester

The Star has teamed up with The National Space Centre to offer a lucky reader a family annual pass.

Based in Leicester, the centre is a highly-interactive science and discovery centre that welcomes 330,000 visitors a year.

With interactive galleries crammed full of spacesuits, satellites and meteorites, the UK’s largest planetarium and the iconic 42m high Rocket Tower, the award-winning National Space Centre is a stella experience.

There’s also the chance to explore our solar system and discover exciting facts about the universe.

The centre gives you the chance to find out all about the history and future of space exploration, the planets and the farthest reaches of the universe.

Many astronauts have visited the centre, including Buzz Aldrin who was part of the Apollo 11 crew who landed on the Moon.

You can see Helen Sharman’s launch couch and training spacesuit from when she became the first Briton in space.

Our winner will receive an annual pass giving them 12 months entry to the National Space Centre from the date of first use which can be any time up until December 2022.

Annual passes are not valid on Premium Event days.

