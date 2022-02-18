We’re giving you the chance to win tickets for a night of Girl Power – complete with an arrival drink and a two-course supper – at Tankersley Manor Hotel and Spa plus an overnight stay at the hotel.

The hotel is dedicating a whole night to the biggest and best girl band anthems ever when they will be digging deep in the record box and pulling out some absolute classics

Our prize includes two tickets to the event, which includes an arrival drink and a two-course supper, plus overnight accommodation in a standard twin or double room with breakfast in the morning.

We have tickets for an overnight stay at Tankersley Manor Hotel and Spa to give away

How to enter our competition

To be in with a chance of winning, just send us your answer to the following question: Which member of the Spice Girls was known as Posh Spice.

Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject Girl Power competition along with your name, address and daytime telephone number by 9am on Friday March 4.

Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply and are available online at www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/

Tankersley Manor Hotel and Spa

Built around a former 17th century residence, Tankersley Manor Hotel and Spa is close to Junction 36 of the M1. Leisure facilities include a gym, swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, plus five spa treatment rooms.

The venue has several other events coming up over the next few months. On Saturday March 26 you can treat your mum to Mother’s Day afternoon tea which includes a glass of fizz on arrival, traditional afternoon tea and live music from Todd Wilson.

There’s a Peter Rabbit Breakfast on Monday April 18 when you can enjoy a full breakfast buffet followed by a screening of Peter Rabbit. Then on Friday April 29 is the Guilty Pleasures Pop Night – a party night dedicated to the 80s and 90s. Tickets include arrival drinks and a two-course supper.