Thankfully a number of supermarkets, pubs, restaurants and shops in Sheffield are helping out by offering free or very cheap meals priced £1 or less.

Here are some of the best offers available, with details of the terms and conditions.

IKEA – Children eat from 95p

From July 11 to September 3, all children can enjoy any meal from the children’s menu for 95p, or families can pay £1.50 for a combination meal including one hot meal, jelly, a soft drink and a piece of fruit.

Asda – Children eat for £1

This offer is available for all children aged under 16, who are entitled to a maximum of one meal from the kids menu per day. The offer runs all day, every day between July 25 and September 2. Children can choose from the cold pick and mix selection or hot favourites.

Morrisons – Children eat for free

Children aged under 16 can get one free meal from the kids menu with any adult meal priced £4.99 all over.

The offer is available all day, every day, and the kids meal includes a piece of fruit and a Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or bottle of water.

YO! Sushi – Children eat for free

Children eat for free from 3pm-5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, until 29th September 2022. They must be aged under 10 and order a meal from the children’s menu.

One child eats free for every £10 spent on food by the accompanying adult(s), and a maximum of three children per table can eat for free.

The offfer, available for dine-in customers only, includes bento and a drink from the kiddo menu. A dessert from this menu can be added for £1.50.

There is a YO! Sushi at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

Sizzling Pubs – Children eat for £1

For every adult meal bought, you can get a children’s main meal for £1.

The offer applies from Monday to Friday, between 3pm and 7pm each day but during school holidays, from July 25 to September 2 in England, it is extended to run all day Monday-Friday.

Sizzling Pubs branches in Sheffield include: The Hammer & Pincers, on Ringinglow Road; The Park, on Wadsley Lane; The Norton, on Meadowhead; The White Rose, on Handsworth Road; Hare & Hounds, on Church Lane, Dore; and Travellers Inn, on The Common.

Dunelm Pausa Cafe – Children eat for free

For every £4 spent at the homeware chain’s in-store cafes, children can get a free mini-main, two snacks and a drink.

There are Dunelm stores on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, and at Kilner Way Retail Park.

Marks & Spencer – TBC

M&S has not yet confirmed whether it will revive its Kids Eat Free promotion for the summer holidays, but the offer is expected to return.

During the summer half term, families could get a kids’ meal deal in the M&S Café – including a main, drink, fruit and snack – when they spent £5 or more.

Hungry Horse pubs – Free breakfast for children

Children can get a free breakfast when accompanied by a paying adult, every day throughout the school holidays.

The offer is available between 8am and 12pm each day. You can choose any kid’s breakfast priced up to £2.49 for free when buying an adult breakfast costing at least £3.49, and you can get a maximum of two kids’ breakfasts per one adult breakfast.

Hungry Horse pubs include the Sherwood, on Birley Moor Road, Sheffield; the Hardy Pick, on Broadfield Close, Sheffield; the Gypsy Queen, on Drakehouse Lane, Beighton, Sheffield; and Drakehouse Mill, on Drake House Way, Waterthorpe, Sheffield.

Bella Italia – Children get three courses and a drink for £1

Kids aged two to 11 can get three courses and a Cawston Pressed Fruit Water for £1 with the purchase of every adult main between 4pm and 6pm Monday-Thursday.