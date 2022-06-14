From Monday this week, diners can get a sausage, a rasher of bacon, an egg and either beans or tomatoes for under a pound at the #Tastee cafe on White Lane, in Gleadless.

Co-owner Nadine Grant says she and her staff decided they wanted to “do their bit” after hearing of customers’ struggles with the cost of living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadine Grant and Alex Rowbotham with the 99p breakfast they have launched to help customers with the cost of living.

"We decided between us to put it on the menu to see if it would help,” said Nadine.

"We noticed people aren’t spending like they normally do. You can tell everyone’s feeing the pinch.

"We hope it helps the local community, especially the kids and parents – a lot of kids are going to school in the morning hungry these days.”

#Tastee is offering the 99p meal after reaching an agreement with its meat suppliers at John Wragg & Co Ltd, which is supporting the effort.

The #Tastee Cafe's 99p breakfast is good for a sausage, a rasher of bacon, a fried egg and either beans or tomatoes.

They are also supported by B&P Wholesale catering suppliers for takeaway containers so parents, children and customers can grab and go in the morning.

“We know everyone’s bills have gone up,” said Nadine, herself a mum-of-five. “The economy is really bad at the moment; energy prices have gone up, fuel has gone up.

"We launched the 99p breakfast this morning and we sold six. People seemed to love it and think it’s a great idea.

"It’s just nice to help out.”

Nadine said: "It's just nice to help out."