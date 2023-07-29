The 10 things Sheffield visitors recommend you do with your family in the summer holidays

The summer holidays are here – and that means it’s time to find great places to take the family.
We headed out into Sheffield city centre to ask people visiting town what they thought were the best places to take the family during the summer holidays in the city.
Some had one clear suggestion – others had several that they thought were good options for the six week school break. And while some of the ideas involve paying for activities, some of them are absolutely free. Some of them are right here in the city, but some involve travelling a little further afield.
So here are the 10 suggestions that could keep you all occupied for a great family day out that shouldn’t break the bank.
We asked visitors to Sheffield city centre for their suggestions for the best places to take your family for a day out in the summer holidays. These are their answers
2. Derwent Dam
Sammy Allaway, of Walkey thought the best place to go with your family in the summer holidays was the Derwent Dam. She said: "It's great for picnics, stone skimming and cycling."
3. Millhouses Park
Gill Batson, from Rotherham, thought Millhouses Park was the best day out with the family in Sheffield. She said: "Millhouses Park is really good. It's got a cafe and a boating lake, it's got activities for children, a playground, and it's nice to walk, as well, and watch people playing tennis.
4. Endcliffe Park
James Flack, visiting Sheffield from Bolsover, said: "We really enjoyed a visit to Endcliffe Park. We went with our daughter, some time ago. It's a beautiful open space, and people were just relaxing and chilling, sitting on the grass and enjoying the sunshine."