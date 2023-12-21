These adorable Sheffield babies will always have extra reason to party on New Year’s Eve.

They were all born on January 1 at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or before that the Jessop Hospital, in the 1990s, noughties or 2010s, making them among the first arrivals of the year. While most of us are counting down to the new year, they’re counting down to their birthday.

Their births may have put a dampener on their parents’ party plans that year, but we’re sure they more than made up for it with the joy they brought.

After all, while many people were busy nursing hangovers on New Year’s Day, these parents were cradling their precious newborn babies.

Looking at these pictures, it’s hard to believe that some of these tiny infants will now be adults, possibly with children of their own.

Baby Olivia Kelly Traynor, of Marchwood Drive, Stannington, and baby girl Olivia born at Jessops Hospital, Sheffield, on New Year's Day at 01.44am, weighing 6 lbs 77 oz

Baby Alexander New Year's Day babies at Jessops Hospital, Sheffield. Karen Martin and Chris Lord from Owlthorpe with baby Alexander, born at 9.05am weighing 7lb 2 ozs.

Baby Kiera Pictured at Northern General Hospital is Clair Pickin from Thorpe Hesley with Kiera born at 05.55am on New Year's Day 2000 weighing 6lbs 6ozs