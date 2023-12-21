Sheffield retro: 29 of the cutest photos of New Year's Day babies born in the 90s, 2000s and 2010s
They were all born on January 1 at Sheffield’s Jessop Wing maternity unit, or before that the Jessop Hospital, in the 1990s, noughties or 2010s, making them among the first arrivals of the year. While most of us are counting down to the new year, they’re counting down to their birthday.
Their births may have put a dampener on their parents’ party plans that year, but we’re sure they more than made up for it with the joy they brought.
After all, while many people were busy nursing hangovers on New Year’s Day, these parents were cradling their precious newborn babies.
Looking at these pictures, it’s hard to believe that some of these tiny infants will now be adults, possibly with children of their own.