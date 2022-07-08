Rivelin Valley Water Play is where youngsters can cool down by paddling, splashing about and enjoying equipment including jets, sprinklers, bucket drops and water tables.

But Sheffield Council, which runs the attraction, has announced it will be closed this weekend, Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, due to staff shortages.

The Rivelin Valley Water Play attraction in Sheffield is closed due to staff shortages (pic: Google)

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, Rivelin Valley Water Play will not be open this weekend. The facility requires specialist water/plant operator skills which the team does not currently possess.

“The team is recruiting to the position and setting up training for existing members of staff to resolve this issue. This may affect how often the facility will be able to open over the summer but it will be open whenever possible.”

The water play area, located off Rivelin Valley Road, near Rivelin Park Cafe, is usually open between spring half-term and the first weekend in September, on weekends only outside of school holidays but all week when schools are closed.

There are other water play areas children can use in Sheffield, like the one at Millhouses Park, where there is also a boating lake, and the Peace Gardens fountains in the city centre.