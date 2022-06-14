It will take place at RivelinCo's Gathering Ground - a new community space in the park, on Saturday July 9 at 1pm and 3pm.

At Poetry Picnic, Simon and Gecko build children’s confidence with games to help them try poetry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poet Simon Mole and musician Gecko plan event at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Audience members will be supported to pen a poem from their picnic blanket and hear of the efforts from the duo themselves.

Participants have the chance to share the stage and perform their poems with the show’s professional performers and guest poet Hannah Gordon for the grand finale.

On the day, every child will receive a Your Words, Your World notebook

Poetry Picnic is part of Simon Mole’s and Gecko’s Your Words, Your World project supporting young people to express themselves and helping them to understand that their words have the power to shape the world around them.

Simon Mole is a children’s poet and National Poetry Day Ambassador. His first picture book Kites was published in 2019, and his next book I Love My Bikewas published in June 2021

Gecko is a Singer, Storyteller and Musician. who has performed at Glastonbury, Latitude, BBC Radio 1, Sky Arts, 6 Music and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Gecko has shared stages with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Robin Ince, Josie Long, John Hegley and Billy Bragg.