News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Year's Day babies Sheffield: 17 of the most adorable photos of newborns from 1967 to the 90s and 2000s

These adorable photos show the faces of some of the first babies born in Sheffield each year, from the 1960s to the noughties.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

While many people are nursing hangovers on New Year’s Day, others are cradling newborn babies in their arms as their lives change forever. Looking at these pictures, it’s hard to believe that some of these tiny infants will now be adults, possibly with children, or in some cases even grandchildren, of their own.

1. New Year babies in Sheffield Jan 1967

New Year babies in Sheffield in January 1967

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

2. Baby Isobella

Sharron Chandler from Fir Vale with Isobella born at 03:32 on New Year's Day 2000 at Northern General Hospital weighing 7lbs 6ozs

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Baby Kiera

Pictured at Northern General Hospital is Clair Pickin from Thorpe Hesley with Kiera born at 05.55am on New Year's Day 2000 weighing 6lbs 6ozs

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Kieran Hartley

Pictured at Jessops Hospital, Sheffield, are Carolyne and Richard Hartley from Norton Lees, Sheffield, with their baby Kieran, born at 1.54am on New Years Day 1999 weight 7lbs 4 oz

Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5