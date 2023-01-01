New Year's Day babies Sheffield: 17 of the most adorable photos of newborns from 1967 to the 90s and 2000s
These adorable photos show the faces of some of the first babies born in Sheffield each year, from the 1960s to the noughties.
By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago
While many people are nursing hangovers on New Year’s Day, others are cradling newborn babies in their arms as their lives change forever. Looking at these pictures, it’s hard to believe that some of these tiny infants will now be adults, possibly with children, or in some cases even grandchildren, of their own.
