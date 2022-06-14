Whether you’re looking to take your dad out for a drink, a meal or something completely different this year for Father’s Day, we’ve got you covered.
1. Norfolk Park
There's plenty of good things to do here with your dad - you can go for a bike ride or walk around it (providing the weather's acceptable). There's also some beautifully clean fields and multi sports cages if your old man fancies a kickabout!
2. Tropical Butterfly House
Tropical Butterfly House is a great place to take your dad on Father's Day if he's a lover of nature - they're also offering some special deals. All dads can enter free of charge on June 18, 2022 alongside two "bushtucker" challenges that will be held throughout the day. If you'd like to sign up for this, it's on a first come first served basis - so don't wait around!
3. The Common Room
With great food and beers, pool tables and live sports on the telly, The Common Room has everything that the stereotypical dad could ever want under one roof.
4. Miller and Carter
It may be the most obvious choice on the list, but your dad will almost definitely enjoy a trip to Miller and Carter on his big day. They're offering a selection of Father's Day discounts and deals, too.
