What’s more, there are plenty of businesses offering special deals for dads in the region, from free drinks and meals to a day out on the house, to help out struggling families as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

Here are a handful of the offers available ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several pubs and restaurants in Sheffield are offering dads a free drink this Father's Day (file pic by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The Steel Cauldron, Spooner Road, Broomhill – FREE PINT

This wizarding cafe, which is hugely popular with Harry Potter fans, is offering dads a free pint or other drink this Father’s Day.

It will have the Flying Squadron Owl display team performing on the day, at 10am and 4pm, with booking open.

The owls will tour the tables between displays and there’s also the chance to create a handmade present for the old man at one of the cafe’s crafting sessions.

The Steel Cauldron, on Spooner Street, in Broomhill, Sheffield, is among the businesses offering a special Father's Day promotion on Sunday, June 19

Owlerton Greyhound Stadium – FREE GIFT FOR DADS WITH SELECTED PACKAGES

There are a number of special packages at Sheffield’s Owlerton Greyhound Stadium this Father’s Day, some of which include a free gift for dads.

Gates open at 11am, with the first race at midday.

Graze Inn in Sheffield is offering dads a free drink with pre-bookings this Father's Day

VIP boxes, priced £30 per person, include admission, a racecard and a hot and cold buffet, plus a free gift for dad. Minimum 15 people.

Restaurant booking cost £25 per adult and £12.50 for children, with admission, a racecard and a three-course meal included, and a free gift for dad thrown in.

Leo Italian Express, South Road, Walkley – FREE PINT WITH EACH COURSE

Dads can get in for free at Gulliver’s Valley theme park this Father's Day weekend

If you book ahead for your dad this Father’s Day, they will get a free draft pint of Birra Morena for each course ordered.

To book, call 0114 231 5757 or visit: leoitalianexpress.co.uk.

Graze Inn, Ecclesall Road – FREE DRINK

Graze Inn is offering a special set menu for Father’s Day, priced £30 for three courses, including a free drink for dad, when you book in advance.

Gulliver's Valley – DADS GO FREE

The family-friendly theme park in the Rother Valley is letting dads in for free on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, when accompanied by at least one full-paying visitor.

Napoleons Casino & Restaurant – DADS EAT FOR FREE

Dad eats for free when dining in a party of four or more on Father’s Day. The offer is available to members only, and terms and conditions apply.

Miller & Carter Sheffield Centertainment – FREE APRON