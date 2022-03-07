RSPCA South Yorkshire: Seven adorable dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in Rotherham and Doncaster

These dogs are on the lookout for a new place to live.
Please note, we haven’t included any dogs that are currently reserved to avoid any disappointment.
1. Leo
Aged at around a year old, Leo is already a big boy (naturally, being a German Shepard) with bundles of energy - make sure you can keep up with him!
Photo: -
2. Elsa
Elsa is a bit of an old girl at eight years old, but you wouldn't be able to tell! She's a needy dog who loves attention and also loves a puzzle - she'd rather be the only pet in the household, but could live alongside another dog if they're properly introduced.
Photo: -
3. Annie
Annie is another hugely energetic dog who'll need a lot of attention. She's three years old, so she's in her prime - she probably won't get along very well with a cat or another dog, though.
Photo: -
4. Rocco
Rocco is a big strong boy - when you're out with him, make sure he doesn't end up taking you for a walk! Due to his size and bouncy nature, he'll be happiest if he's the only pet in the house, but he's got all the love in the world to give.
Photo: -