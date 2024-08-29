I lived on a diet of soup and painkillers but can now eat again thanks to new teeth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former miner from Rotherham who was forced to eat a diet of painkillers and soup as he couldn't afford £5,400 for private dental treatment has finally got a new set of teeth.

David Creamer, aged 63, was left in “agony” while he waited for NHS treatment to fix a set of four crowns that snapped off his top jaw.

Former miner David Creamer, from Rotherham, is eating solids again for the first time in years after finally getting a new set of teeth.

Despite visiting emergency dental clinics, his GP and contacting numerous surgeries, he could only find a private practice who would do the treatment for £5,400.

But he's finally had his teeth extracted and a set of dentures fitted - which has made him feel like a "brand new man."

David said: "I thought that it wasn't me - I said 'that's not David Creamer'. I actually look human.

"My partner thinks I look like an absolute brand new man - I look 20 years younger."

"My partner thinks I look like an absolute brand new man - I look 20 years younger."

David, who worked for 17 years at Silverwood Colliery, in Ravenfield, said his set of crowns had snapped off his top jaw in Blackpool last year.

He had just tucked into a sandwich while on holiday in the seaside destination when he felt a sharp pain in his gums as the four enamel tooth coverings came away.

David now plans to return to the seaside resort - and visit some local cafes and pubs.

David with 'all the painkillers' he was on while waiting for his new set of teeth.

He said: "I'm going to visit a few cafes and a few Wetherspoons when I'm there.

"Then I'll be able to have some proper meals."

David hopes to have more treatment, where the rest of his teeth are removed, and then have a new set of dentures which will last a lot longer.

He's now being able to eat "proper food" like chips, sausages and bacon, but still hasn't managed to have pork chops.

David said: "I've still not been able to have a pork chop or a great, big steak with my dentures in.

"I'm starting to eat proper food. I'm having proper chips, sausages and bacon, which I just couldn't eat before.

"I'm actually doing a little bit of cooking and having things like pie. It's nice to have something that's not rice pudding or soup - it's such an improvement.

"I can now go into a cafe and have a proper meal, such as a mixed grill."